Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 411,493 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411,493 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

