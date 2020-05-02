Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 470,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,025 shares of company stock worth $1,262,466. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.35. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

