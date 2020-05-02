Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

