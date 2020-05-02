Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

