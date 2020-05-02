Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

