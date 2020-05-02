Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $27.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

