Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

