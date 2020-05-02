Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 8,247.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BURL opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
