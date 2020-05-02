Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

