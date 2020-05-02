Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 12,062 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $283.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.