Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.40). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

