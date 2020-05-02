Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after buying an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,721,000 after buying an additional 879,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

