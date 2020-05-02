Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 6,101 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

