Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

AWI opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

