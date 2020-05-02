Boston Scientific Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

