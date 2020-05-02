Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.