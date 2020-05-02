Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 533,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 34,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 99,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

