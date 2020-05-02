Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $458.50

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 458.50 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 458.50 ($6.03), with a volume of 8511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.66).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.79. The company has a market cap of $40.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

