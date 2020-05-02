Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 50 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

