Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $85.54 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

