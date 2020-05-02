Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 34,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 99,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 382,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

