Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

DORM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.27%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

