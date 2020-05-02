Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 29,272 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

