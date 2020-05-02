Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 4.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.39% of Zoetis worth $218,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

