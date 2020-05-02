Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Avista by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avista by 173.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

