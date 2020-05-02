Automatic Data Processing Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

ADP stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

