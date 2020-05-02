Asio Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 271,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.