Asio Capital LLC Buys 736 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.56.

Shares of V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.89. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

