Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.