Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 830 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 78,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

