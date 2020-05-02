Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.67 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

