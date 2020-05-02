Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

