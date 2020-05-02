Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

