Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.