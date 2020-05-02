Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $156.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

