Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM opened at $148.60 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

