Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 317.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 225,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

