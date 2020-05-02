Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434,985 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.31. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Anthem’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

