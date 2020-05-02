Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

