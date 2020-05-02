American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.77.

NYSE AIG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

