Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

