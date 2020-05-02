Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.