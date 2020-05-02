Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
