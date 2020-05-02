Alphabet Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $43.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $43.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $44.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $55.42 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,320.61 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $926.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,189.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.25.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

