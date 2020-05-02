Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $43.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $43.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $44.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $55.42 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

