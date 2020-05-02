Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

