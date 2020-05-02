Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $301.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.78 and its 200 day moving average is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

