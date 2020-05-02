Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

