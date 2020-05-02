Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

