Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Nomura raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.