Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

